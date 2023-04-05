Embedded Computing Design

Critical Infrastructure Solution with Mobility and Media Security

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

April 05, 2023

News

Image Credit: OPSWAT

Orlando, Florida. OPSWAT recently announced its MetaDefender Kiosk K2100 an ultra-rugged mobile kiosk developed for secured critical networks in the most extreme environments.

Pete Lund, VP of Products, OT Security of OPSWAT said, “Critical infrastructure operators and security professionals are faced with both demanding environmental conditions and protecting critical systems against uncontrolled removable media and malware. The new MetaDefender Kiosk 2100 operates in the most challenging environments. It is built to withstand rain, dust, vibrations, and more – and most importantly easily, in full gear and gloves.”

The MetaDefender Kiosk operates as a digital Dobermann, sniffing around for malware and guarding vulnerabilities and sensitive data before and after being in a secured atmosphere. 

MetaDefender Kiosk models, including the K2100, are built with OPSWAT’s top cyber-threat deterrence technologies, including multiscanningfile vulnerability assessmentDeep Content Disarm and Reconstruction (Deep CDR), Proactive Data Loss Prevention (Proactive DLP), country of origin, and compliance checks.

