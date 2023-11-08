Embedded Executive: While Embedded Technology Progresses Slowly, Security Moves Super-Fast, Infineon Technologies
We talk about security a lot here at Embedded Computing Design. If it’s not the number one subject, it’s certainly in the top three.
But the discussion I had with Thomas Rosteck, the Division President for Connected Secure Systems at Infineon Technologies went down a slightly different path, and that’s because, unfortunately, security is such a dynamic field, seemingly changing on a daily basis.
Thomas walks me through the issues that are prevalent today, and I learned that those same issues may be in the rearview mirror pretty quickly. Check out this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.