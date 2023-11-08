Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: While Embedded Technology Progresses Slowly, Security Moves Super-Fast, Infineon Technologies

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

Embedded Computing Design

November 08, 2023

Embedded Executive: While Embedded Technology Progresses Slowly, Security Moves Super-Fast, Infineon Technologies

We talk about security a lot here at Embedded Computing Design. If it’s not the number one subject, it’s certainly in the top three.

But the discussion I had with Thomas Rosteck, the Division President for Connected Secure Systems at Infineon Technologies went down a slightly different path, and that’s because, unfortunately, security is such a dynamic field, seemingly changing on a daily basis.

Thomas walks me through the issues that are prevalent today, and I learned that those same issues may be in the rearview mirror pretty quickly. Check out this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.

 
Subscribe

Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

More from Rich

Categories
Security
AI & Machine Learning
How Embedded Vision Cameras and AI Technology Empower Pharmacy Automation

November 1, 2023

MORE
Automotive
Understanding the Need for Cyber-Secure Image Sensors in ADAS and In-Cabin Monitoring Systems

November 2, 2023

MORE
Processing
Image Credit: Infineon
Infineon Extends Microcontroller Portfolio with New PSoC Edge Family of Products

November 7, 2023

MORE
Security
Embedded Executive: While Embedded Technology Progresses Slowly, Security Moves Super-Fast, Infineon Technologies

November 8, 2023

MORE