Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: Your Devices Must Be Secure For a Long Time | Northern.tech

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

Embedded Computing Design

July 16, 2025

Podcast

Embedded Executive: Your Devices Must Be Secure For a Long Time | Northern.tech

The Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) is a regulation designed to enhance cybersecurity for products mainly sold in Europe. It establishes common cybersecurity standards for hardware and software, requiring manufacturers to build security into their products from design through the products’ complete lifecycle. It’s this latter concept that can be troubling, as sometimes devices stay in use for a long, long time. 

So what’s a manufacturer to do? That’s the concept that was on the table for this week’s Embedded Executives podcast with Eystein Stenberg, founder and CTO of Northern.tech.

 
DevTalk Embedded Executive Embedded Insiders

Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

More from Rich

Categories
Security
Consumer
TDK Adds SmartMotion for Smart Glasses to its Custom Sensing Solutions for AI Glasses and Augmented Reality

September 30, 2025

MORE
Open Source
Create a Cost-Effective HMI With LVGL (and Some Help From Renesas)

January 26, 2026

MORE
Processing
Image Credit: Axiomtek
Axiomtek IMB711 Enables Mission-Crtical CT, MRI, and AI Workloads Leveraging Intel Xeon

January 22, 2026

MORE
Software & OS
Building Trust in Embedded Systems & Smarter HMI Design

January 15, 2026

MORE