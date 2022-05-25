Analog Devices’ Secure Authenticator Cryptographically Protects Products and Integrates with 1-Wire

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) introduced the DS28E30 1-Wire ECDSA Secure Authenticator, a cost-effective solution to detect and help protect products from counterfeiting or misuse.

Combining a fixed-function cryptographic toolbox based on the industry standard FIPS 186 elliptic curve digital signature algorithm (ECDSA), secure storage of keys and application data, and the single-contact 1-Wire interface, the device integrates into existing or new designs with minimal complexity.

The DS28E30 provides secure features to enable use management of limited life tools, sensors, and other peripherals. These include a monotonic, non-resettable, decrement-only counter and 1Kbit of general-purpose EEPROM that can optionally be ECDSA protected to store application data including end-product life-cycle information.

DS28E30 Key Features:

FIPS 186 ECDSA-P256 based challenge/response authentication

Single pin 1-Wire interface for minimal interconnect requirement

Each part factory programmed with ADI public key certificate for guaranteed authenticity

3Kb secure EEPROM for user memory, keys, and certificate

Wide operating range: 1.62V-5.25V, -40C to +85C

Small 1.2mm x 1.4mm 4-ball WLP with 0.5mm pitch

Product Full Production Price Each Per 1,000 Packaging DS28E30 Now $0.66 4 Ball WLP

Download data sheet, order samples and evaluation boards: http://www.maximintegrated.com/DS28E30

Watch a video about the DS28E30: https://www.maximintegrated.com/en/support/videos.html/vd_1_qnc540qq

For more information, visit: http://www.analog.com.