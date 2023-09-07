Keynotes Highlight IoT Device Security Conference

Get it right from the source: NIST and Google tell you what to expect regarding security updates and mandates.

Scottsdale, AZ (September 7, 2023) -- Embedded Computing Design announces two exciting Keynote Addresses for its upcoming IoT Device Security Conference. To be held November 2, 2023, the virtual conference explores how we lock down our industrial, consumer, and automotive devices.

The first Keynote, Engineering and National Security: Our Role in Securing America’s Future, will be co-delivered in a fireside chat featuring Ron Ross, a computer scientist and Fellow at NIST, and Parham Eftekhari, Executive Vice President of the CyberRisk Alliance. Their discussion will center on security-centric engineering and technology developments that hold the keys to the resiliency of our nation’s critical infrastructure.

Next up is The Security Technologies at Your Disposal, to be delivered by David Kleidermacher, Google’s Vice President of Engineering for Safety and Security. He will explain how using security labels is one way of keeping AI-aided hackers from gaining access to your connected devices. He will also stress the need for transparency amongst device makers and the design community.

“The IoT Device Security Conference has become a significant place for developers to meet, listen, and exchange ideas. That’s plainly obvious when you see the level of individuals who have agreed to provide our Keynote Addresses,” says Rich Nass, Executive Vice President of Embedded Computing Design. “One comes from the government and the second hails from industry. Having these two areas come together harmoniously is what will drive security going forward.”

