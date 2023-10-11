Embedded Computing Design

Microchip Utilizing Arm Enhances Hardware Security

By Chad Cox

October 11, 2023

Image Credit: Microchip

Chandler, Arizona. Microchip released a new family, its PIC32CZ CA 32-bit microcontrollers, leveraging a 300 MHz Arm Cortex-M7 processor including an integrated Hardware Security Module (HSM). The family includes Microchip’s the PIC32CZ CA90 with an HSM or the PIC32CZ CA80 without the integrated HSM, both allowing for enhanced integration of security into applications.  

The HSM delivers a unified solution elevating security standards for industry and consumers. It manages hardware secure boot, key storage, cryptographic acceleration, and true random number generation while being a secure subsystem utilizing a separate MCU.

“The PIC32CZ CA microcontrollers make it easier for our customers to implement embedded security features into their design,” said Rod Drake, corporate vice president of Microchip’s MCU32 business unit. “These are extremely versatile MCUs with the option of factory provisioning at low-volume production and other customizable configurations such as connectivity and memory to fit many different requirements.”

Memory options include 2, 4 or 8 MB of on-board Flash and1 MB of SRAM and Error Correction Code (ECC) memory with other highlights including:

  • USART/UART
  • I2C
  • SPI
  • CAN FD
  • High-Speed USB
  • Gigabit Ethernet (Audio Video Bridging (AVB), Precision Time Protocol (PTP) based on the IEEE 1588 standard)

 For more information, visit microchipdirect.com

 

