The EU Cyber Resilience Act & Industrial Power Conversion in Data Centers

By Embedded Insiders

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In this episode of Embedded Insiders, Ken is joined by Heinz-Peter Beckemeyer, the Director of Cybersecurity & Functional Safety Marketing at Texas Instruments, to discuss the EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) and global cybersecurity implementation.

Next, Rich and Steve Tateosian, Infineon Technologies’ Senior VP for the IoT, Compute, and Wireless Business Unit, discuss industrial power conversion in the data center.

But first, Ken and I briefly share our thoughts on the impending EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA), which will take full effect in December of 2027.