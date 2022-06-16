Infineon OPTIGA TPM SLB 9672

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Product

Image Provided Infineon OPTIGA™ TPM SLB 9672 is a standardized, out-of-the-box TPM that provides a solid foundation for securely establishing the identity and software status of PCs, servers, and connected devices, and for protecting the integrity and confidentiality of data at rest and in transit.

OPTIGA™ TPM SLB 9672 is ready for current and future security challenges – it comes with extended memory and stronger cryptographic algorithms, and is the first TPM in the market that offers a PQC-protected firmware update mechanism using XMSS signatures. Integrated resiliency features allow the TPM firmware to be recovered in compliance with the NIST SP 800-193 Platform Firmware Resiliency Guidelines. This, combined with improved computational performance, takes system security to the next level.