Infineon OPTIGA Trust M Express

Image Provided by Infineon OPTIGA™ Trust M Express offers rock-solid security for IoT devices every step of the way from manufacturing through cloud provisioning to field deployment.

The cryptographic identity of OPTIGA™ Trust M Express is provisioned in a certified and secured Infineon fab. It is protected from exposure at all stages during the product lifetime. This off-the-shelf solution removes the need for secured ID injection during IoT device manufacturing. This allows to enhance the security of IoT devices and their cloud connectivity while simplifying the production flow, accelerating time-to-market, and increasing cost efficiency.

OPTIGA™ Trust M Express is offered in combination with CIRRENT™ Cloud ID – a cloud service that automates IoT device certificate registration and device provisioning in the product cloud at scale with zero manual intervention. This saves time and resources, protects against human error, and makes the process highly scalable.