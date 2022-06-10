NanoLock Releases Cybersecurity Defense Against APT Attacks on IIoT Targets

By Chad Cox Embedded Computing Design

NanoLock Security has announced the availability of their full suite of customized cybersecurity solutions for the industrial and manufacturing markets.

NanoLock's industrial protection solutions, the first to announce device-level protection solutions specifically for legacy and new industrial machinery and smart factory production lines, have been in trials with customers in Europe and are now available globally. NanoLock's industrial solutions are available in the United States through World Wide Technology (WWT).

NanoLock's zero-trust industrial product suite was created in collaboration with industrial and manufacturing companies to protect ICS devices and industrial machines while also ensuring the operational integrity of machines and production lines with no impact on performance or functionality.

This innovative and unique solution, which is easily integrated into devices and systems, ensures the integrity and safety of connected industrial devices from multiple attack vectors, including outsiders, insiders, supply chain sources, and human errors.

It is impossible to predict where the next APT will come from in today's cyber chaos - state-level conflicts, financial hackers, insiders, or anyone along the supply chain. NanoLock's Industrial Solution Suite, which is patent-protected, prevents APTs and other cyberattacks on industrial machines, programmable logic controllers (PLC), industrial control systems (ICS), and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) devices by employing a device-level Zero Trust security approach that prevents unauthorized changes to their functionality.

NanoLock’s Zero Trust security solutions address many of the recommendations cited in the joint Cybersecurity Advisory (CSA) issued on April 13th by the United States Department of Energy (DOE), the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the National Security Agency (NSA), and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

“The chaotic reality of the cybersecurity landscape is that there is no way to know where the next attack will come from, so the world must move away from detection to prevention to ensure business continuity. The recent joint cybersecurity advisory emphasizes the need to adopt a different security approach, to better protect the industrial/OT environment for both legacy and new machines,” said NanoLock CEO, Eran Fine.