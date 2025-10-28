Embedded Computing Design

New qbee.io Toolkit Helps Developers Achieve CRA Compliance Without Slowing Innovation: Demo at embedded world NA

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

October 28, 2025

News

Image Credit: qbee.io

qbee.io will introduce its toolkit for CRA compliance at embedded world North America. The solution helps confirm CRA compliance without slowing development or depleting resources.
It is a secure device management platform for Embedded Linux and IoT, detailing a simple, automated, and affordable way to meet CRA requirements for remote access, audit logs, updates, and security.

“CRA compliance shouldn’t require reinventing your infrastructure, it should be a natural extension of good engineering practices. That’s what our toolkit delivers.” said
Carsten Lehbrink, Founder & Head of Product at qbee.io.

Highlights:

  • Automate software updates and security patches across entire fleets
  • Maintain full audit trails and documentation for compliance reports
  • Securely access and monitor devices remotely without opening ports
  • Firewall configuration out of the box

According to the company, the toolkit easily integrates with current Linux and Yocto-based environments and is ready to use within minutes.

Visitors to embedded world North America have an opportunity to view a live demonstration at Booth 2041. qbee.io will showcase how security, updates, and compliance can work seamlessly together.

For more information, visit qbee.io.

To secure your FREE ticket to embedded world North America click here https://www.prereg.net/2025/ewna and use promo code: OPENSY25.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

