Rohde & Schwarz Delivers Security Scanners on the Fly

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

July 06, 2023

News

Image Credit: Rohde & Schwarz

After the pandemic, an employee shortage was disabling Amsterdam Schiphol Airport’s process of quickly moving passengers through security lines. To rectify the situation, the airport installed R&S QPS201 security scanners to keep up with its post-COVID traveler inundation. The R&S QPS201 delivers speedier and more comfortable individual screening, lowering the need for invasive pat-downs.

Project manager Perry van Kan said, “It takes a lot of work and planning to change a complex environment such as the Schengen security filter. The passenger service shall always continue, and changes may not invoke any limitation."

Amsterdam Schiphol Airport was in desperate need of an upgrade before the national holiday season. What would usually take a long time to develop and plan did not take as long as expected. Rohde & Schwarz was able to deliver 21 new security standards in a short time.

“Normally, such a process takes a lot of time, but we didn't have that. It was great that the security scanners were delivered in such a short time and the cooperation with Rohde & Schwarz has been experienced to be very flexible. It proves that, if necessary, Schiphol can also make such a project a great success in a short timeframe,” continued Perry van Kan.

For more information, visit rohde-schwarz.com.

