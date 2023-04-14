Embedded Computing Design

IAR Secures Mature Devices

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

April 14, 2023

News

Image Credit: IAR

Uppsala, Sweden. With new security legislation and stricter requirements being passed, IAR designed its IAR Embedded Secure IP for boosted integrated security in designer firmware applications, including support for late-stage product maturity. IAR’s secure software can be installed by the user using hardware security modules (HSM) from IAR Embedded Security Solutions.

“IAR Embedded Secure IP makes it effortless to incorporate security into products at any stage of their lifecycle,” said Ada Lu, Product Marketing Senior Manager for Embedded Security Solutions at IAR. “With our tools for implementing late-stage security, customers stay flexible in their development processes and are prepared for future security requirements.”

The software discombobulates sensitive data while utilizing program encryption from hiding the protocol. IAR's  IP delivers up to date standards for data security with digital signatures and device keys that enable customer-specific key creation, injection, and provisioning.

Embedded IAR “Anti-cloning” creates customized identifications for software and hardware applications. It thwarts counterfeits and over-production in manufacturing.  Also included is “Active IP protection” making certain implementers have secured Ips such as libraries by encrypting protected device admission.

For more information, visit iar.com/eSecIP and iar.com/security

Subscribe

More from Chad

Categories
Security - Software Security
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
Security
Security - Hardware Security
Security - Network Security
Software & OS
Software & OS - Compilers & Toolchains
Software & OS - IDEs & Application Programming
Software & OS - Operating Systems, Filesystems & Libraries
AI & Machine Learning
The Importance of a Machine Learning Pipeline

March 30, 2023

MORE
Storage
Image Credit: Weebit Nano
Weebit and SkyWater Tech Combine for Edge NVMs

April 13, 2023

MORE
Processing
Image Credit: Arm
Intel and Arm Combine Forces for Innovative SoC Design

April 14, 2023

MORE
Software & OS
Managed vs. Unmanaged C: How to Increase the Security and Reliability of Your Embedded Applications

April 10, 2023

MORE