Live Demo at embedded world North America Shows How Emproof Nyx Shields Binaries from Hackers

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Emproof During embedded world North America, Emproof (Booth 7076) will highlight how embedded developers and manufacturers can protect their binaries from would be attackers without the need for redesigns, source code access, or hardware changes.

Attendees will have an opportunity to interact with a live demonstration operating on real embedded boards, comparing how unprotected and protected firmware acts under investigation. According to the press release, the demo will show how attackers use commonly accessible tools to reverse engineer embedded software, and how Emproof Nyx prevents code, keys, and functionality from being exposed.

Emproof Nyx supports compliance with evolving regulations such as the EU Cyber Resilience Act and the U.S. Cyber Trust Mark, both underlining the importance of stronger protections for connected devices.

Learn How To:

Prevent reverse engineering of binaries and proprietary algorithms

Protect cryptographic keys and secrets from extraction

Enforce license controls and feature restrictions in deployed code

Add runtime safeguards such as control-flow integrity and stack canaries

Retrofit protection into third-party or legacy firmware with no source code

On Wednesday November 5th, Dr Nils Albartus, Technical Solutions Director at Emproof, will discuss ‘Why Embedded Security Fails, and What to Do About It’ as a portion of the Safety & Security conference track. The discourse will cover real-world attack paths and show why common protections break down in practice, and what can be done differently to secure software.

“Many OEMs already use good security practices but are still at risk because binary-level attacks are fast, accessible, and all too often overlooked,” said Brian Kelly, CEO at Emproof. “We’re helping teams strengthen protection where it matters most, without disrupting how they build.”

For more information visit www.emproof.com/embedded-world-north-america

