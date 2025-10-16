Embedded Computing Design

The Road to embedded world North America: PQShield Future-Proofs Embedded Security

October 16, 2025

Image Credit: PQShield

PQShield will be demonstrating its PQMicroLib (Booth 2078) at embedded world North America 2025. PQMicroLib-Core is a CAVP-Ready version of PQShield’s CMVP-certified PQCryptoLib-Core, designed for embedded systems running bare metal or with real-time operating systems.

The library delivers an extended range of optimized Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) implementations enabling engineering teams the ability to fine-tune binary size, memory usage, performance, and security against physical attacks such as DPA, template attacks, and deep learning attacks. Complete implementations are safe-guarded against remote attacks like timing side-channel attacks and buffer overflow exploits.

Key Benefits:

  • Multiple implementations optimized for various use cases
    • Fits in low end MCUs – as low as 13kb RAM
    • Leverage SIMD instructions when available
    • Timing constant
    • Side channel protection options
  • Extensions leverage hardware accelerators on main stream devices
  • Documented API leverages existing hardware accelerators
  • Extensive functional and security validation
  • Technical assistance for library integration
  • CAVP-Ready
  • Supports PQC CNSA 2.0 algorithms
  • Runs on any platform with a C compiler

The booth will also exhibit its HW/SW Co-design based PQPlatform family of products as well as its PQPerform hardware accelerator portfolio.

During the show, PQShield will host VP Global Sales Janssen Liston, Brian Kang, Field Application Engineer, and Rajeev Prasad, Senior Director of Sales for attendee inquiries.

For more information, visit pqshield.com/products/pqm-cor/.

To secure your FREE ticket to embedded world North America click here https://www.prereg.net/2025/ewna and use promo code: OPENSY25.

