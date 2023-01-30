IAR Systems Implements PX5 RTOS for its IAR Embedded Workbench

Image Provided by IAR Systems Uppsala, Sweden. IAR Systems has announced that it will be leveraging the PX5 RTOS for its IAR Embedded Workbench, a full design toolchain including a IAR C/C++ Compiler and next generation debugging protocols.

Anders Holmberg, CTO of IAR Systems summarized why IAR has chosen the PX5 RTOS, “We are excited to support this new product offering from the very start. PX5 RTOS is highly reliable and deterministic and fits into some of the most memory-constrained devices. In conjunction with our tool suite, it allows developers to realize new applications within the shortest time while increasing the quality, safety, and security of their embedded devices.”

Embedded are IAR’s code analysis tools C-STAT and C-RUN for the efficient testing of code for reliable quality. Bill Lamie, President of PX5 stated. “We fully leveraged the IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm, including compiler, debugger, code coverage, and their C-STAT static analysis tool to bring the PX5 RTOS to life. We firmly believe using the IAR Systems development tools has helped us deliver on the promise of the PX5 RTOS in record time.”

The IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm is suitable for safety critical applications with certification by TÜV SÜD with compliancy of standard ISO 26262. The PX5 RTOS delivers a run-time Pointer/Data Verification (PDV) technology enabling engineers to authenticate:

Function return addresses

Function pointers

System objects

Global data

Memory pools

To learn more on the PX5 RTOS, visit www.px5rtos.com.

For more specifications on the IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm, visit www.iar.com/arm.