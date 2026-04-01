VadaTech VT808 3U Rugged Chassis Supports Four PCIe Gen5 x16 Modules
April 01, 2026
News
VadaTech introduced its VT808, a 3U rugged chassis that accommodates four x16 PCIe Edge card modules. It allows up to four power supplies that can provide 2+2 redundancy with a Power Entry Module (PEM) that manages power to each slot.
Options include Universal AC, +28V DC, and +48V DC power supplies. According to the press release, each slot is independently powered not allowing a module to disrupt the system. The I2C bus to each slot is radial.
Highlights:
- 3U Chassis accepts four standard x16 PCIe Gen5 style modules
- Designed for the FPGA modules that allows SERDES to be re-configured to any protocol
- 400W per module
- Modules do not need active cooling (chassis will provide the cooling to each module)
- Universal AC, +28V DC and +48V DC input option
- Redundant power 2+2
- Base Management Controller (BMC) for health management
- GbE Switch
- Slide Rail option
- Front to back cooling
For more information, visit vadatech.com/product/vt808/.