VadaTech VT808 3U Rugged Chassis Supports Four PCIe Gen5 x16 Modules

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: VadaTech

VadaTech introduced its VT808, a 3U rugged chassis that accommodates four x16 PCIe Edge card modules. It allows up to four power supplies that can provide 2+2 redundancy with a Power Entry Module (PEM) that manages power to each slot.

Options include Universal AC, +28V DC, and +48V DC power supplies. According to the press release, each slot is independently powered not allowing a module to disrupt the system. The I2C bus to each slot is radial.

Highlights:

3U Chassis accepts four standard x16 PCIe Gen5 style modules Designed for the FPGA modules that allows SERDES to be re-configured to any protocol

400W per module Modules do not need active cooling (chassis will provide the cooling to each module)

Universal AC, +28V DC and +48V DC input option

Redundant power 2+2

Base Management Controller (BMC) for health management

GbE Switch

Slide Rail option

Front to back cooling

For more information, visit vadatech.com/product/vt808/.