Embedded Computing Design

VadaTech VT808 3U Rugged Chassis Supports Four PCIe Gen5 x16 Modules

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

April 01, 2026

News

VadaTech VT808 3U Rugged Chassis Supports Four PCIe Gen5 x16 Modules
Image Credit: VadaTech

VadaTech introduced its VT808, a 3U rugged chassis that accommodates four x16 PCIe Edge card modules. It allows up to four power supplies that can provide 2+2 redundancy with a Power Entry Module (PEM) that manages power to each slot.   

Options include Universal AC, +28V DC, and +48V DC power supplies. According to the press release, each slot is independently powered not allowing a module to disrupt the system. The I2C bus to each slot is radial.

Highlights:

  • 3U Chassis accepts four standard x16 PCIe Gen5 style modules
    • Designed for the FPGA modules that allows SERDES to be re-configured to any protocol
  • 400W per module
    • Modules do not need active cooling (chassis will provide the cooling to each module)
  • Universal AC, +28V DC and +48V DC input option
  • Redundant power 2+2
  • Base Management Controller (BMC) for health management
  • GbE Switch
  • Slide Rail option
  • Front to back cooling

For more information, visit vadatech.com/product/vt808/.

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Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

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