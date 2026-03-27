Axelera AI Integrates Kudelski Secure Enclave into Europa Edge AI Platform

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Kudelski Labs

During embedded world Germany, Kudelski Labs revealed that Axelera AI integrated the Kudelski Secure Enclave, robust to AVA_VAN.3 (“KSE3”) into Europa, its new Edge AI processing platform. The joint effort strengthens Europa’s security architecture, ensuring advanced inference workloads can be executed with assurance across rigorous edge environments such as smart infrastructure, industrial automation, and autonomous robotics.

“Security can no longer be an afterthought in high-performance AI systems,” said Christophe Nicolas, SVP Kudelski Labs. “Axelera AI’s Europa platform represents an exciting milestone in edge computing and the integration of our KSE3 solution reinforces our commitment to delivering secure, high-performance AI solutions that protect our customer’s intellectual property from the factory to the consumer.”

KSE3 provides robust cryptographic services, secure key management, secure boot, secure debug, immutable identity, and anomaly detection, all optimized for lightweight silicon footprints in edge devices. The security IP is compliant with the Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) Important Products classification and is engineered to meet SESIP/PSA Level 3 (including AVA_VAN.3 robustness). The Kudelski Labs security IP has multi-layered security including countermeasures against side-channel and fault attacks.

The secure-by design approach delivers manufacturers the highest level of security for the trained model IP, the data, and the device. It is ideal for advanced vision, robotics, and multi-user generative AI workloads directly at the edge

For more information, visit kudelskilabs.com.