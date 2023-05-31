Embedded Computing Design

Swissbit Updates its SBDM

By Chad Cox

May 31, 2023

Image Credit: Swissbit

Swissbit updated its Swissbit Device Manager (SBDM), a software tool for storage devices now able to initiate firmware updates and maturity analysis of Swissbit storage solutions for flexible testing and customization. The SBDM is designed to mitigate downtime with the ability to recognize when maintenance and service are required or soon will be.

Each memory device stores telemetry data, general device information utilization statistics (NAND flash erase cycles), and ECC/CRC counters. All of which are visualized using SBDM. Traditional S.M.A.R.T. parameters (Self-Monitoring, Analysis and Reporting Technology) and individual flash blocks are utilized for user data.

The SBDM supports:

  • CompactFlash
  • SSD SATA
  • CFast
  • CFexpress
  • USB
  • SD
  • microSD
  • e.MMC
  • NVMe

The API is available for Linux and Windows as a free update.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

