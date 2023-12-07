Embedded Computing Design

DevTalk with Rich and Vin: Do Engineers Understand the Basics of Engineering?

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

Embedded Computing Design

By Vin D'Agostino

Founder & Principal

D'Agostino Industries Group, Inc.

December 07, 2023

DevTalk with Rich and Vin: Do Engineers Understand the Basics of Engineering?

When content gets posted to Embedded Computing Design that’s latest “The Basics of …” or “XYZ 101,” the content usually gets tons of page views. I always wondered why that was the case. Are our engineers not as knowledgeable as we think? Are they just checking to make sure their assumptions are correct? I decided this would be a good topic for Vin, who teaches classes in some of these basics. Check out this edition of DevTalk with Rich and Vin to see the response.

 
Subscribe

Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

More from Rich

I seek to lead, enable, and empower teams to realize their true greatness. I have an extensive career in product development, hardware and software embedded systems design, matching technology to market needs, leading engineering and business teams, and solving manufacturing problems. These skills enable me to build great teams that can grow personally while driving impact.

More from Vin

Categories
Software & OS
Analog & Power
Processing
Analog & Power
Engineering Hero: Simulating Sustainable Energy Solutions

December 5, 2023

MORE
Automotive
Image Credit: Conclusive Engineering
Conclusive Engineering: WHLE-LS1 High Performance Single Board Computer

November 17, 2023

MORE
Consumer
Optimizing Embedded Software for Real-Time Multimedia Processing

November 30, 2023

MORE
Industrial
Image Credit: RT-Thread
RT-Thread: RT-Thread*Renesas*LVGL HMI Board

December 7, 2023

MORE