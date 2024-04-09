Embedded Computing Design Announces PTC Perc Real-Time Java Wins embedded world Best in Show Award

Phoenix, AZ, April 8th, 2024. Embedded Computing Design (ECD), a division of OpenSystems Media, and the leading source of how-to design and development information for the embedded industry, today announced that PTC Perc has been named as a winner of its embedded world Best in Show Awards in the category of Security. All entries are assessed by the Editorial Team based on Design Excellence, Relative Performance and Market Impact.

All entries were judged using a 15-point rubric, that assesses design excellence, relative performance, and market impact/disruption. Judging is managed by the ECD Content Team.

“These are the best-in-class embedded systems and products on the market right now,” said Rich Nass, EVP, Open Systems Media. “We are delighted to honor these winners for their exemplary work and technical innovation.”

“This accolade is a testament to our team's hard work, innovation, and commitment to excellence in embedded systems development. PTC Perc’s new PVM Protect tool was conceived and created in response to a large defense contractor’s requirement for enhanced security,” said Joe Quarella, General Manager of PTC Classic Products Group. “A huge thank you to everyone who supported us on this journey. Here's to continuing to set the standard for embedded solutions!”

About OpenSystems Media

For more than 40 years, OpenSystems Media (OSM) has focused solely on the embedded computing engineering community across the AI, automotive, IoT, industrial, consumer, aerospace, defense, and transportation markets. OSM’s mission is to promote the development and use of open standards and new technologies in the embedded computing industry globally. Learn more at embeddedcomputing.com.

Embedded Computing Design is a media partner of embedded world, located in Hall 1-500

About PTC (NASDAQ: PTC)

PTC enables global manufacturers to realize double-digit impact with software solutions that enable them to accelerate product and service innovation, improve operational efficiency, and increase workforce productivity. In combination with an extensive partner network, PTC provides customers flexibility in how its technology can be deployed to drive digital transformation – on premises, in the cloud, or via its pure SaaS platform. At PTC, we don't just imagine a better world, we enable it.

