Green Hills Software to Present Solutions During embedded world 2024
February 26, 2024
Green Hills Software will be exhibiting its embedded software technology during embedded world 2024 in Hall 4, Stand 325. See compelling solution demonstrations that tackle real-world challenges. Collaborations with the following partners will be highlighted: Arm, Altia, Excelfore, Google Android, Tata Elxsi, and others. Running on the newest processors from Infineon, NXP, Qualcomm, Renesas, ST and TI.
Technology at ew ‘24
- RTOS & Hypervisors for Microprocessors & Microcontrollers
- Mixed-Criticality Consolidation
- Safe and Secure Virtualization
- Signal-to-Service Translation
- e-Sync OTA Updates and AWS Cloud
- Radar Detection
- Computer Vision
- High Performance Graphical Interfaces
- AUTOSAR (Classic and Adaptive)
- Virtualized Android
- Advanced Software Tools, Cloud-Based Development and Testing
- Secure Credential Management, Security Appliances, Supply Chain Security, Device Lifecycle Management
Exhibitor Forum (Hall 3)
Green Hills Software is participating in embedded world's Hall 3 Exhibitor Forum, offering two sessions open to all attendees on the show floor in Hall 5-210.
Is Your Safety Case Complete? An Examination of the Process of Developing Safe Systems
- Chuck Brokish, Director of Automotive Business Development
- Tuesday, April 9 | 10:30 - 11:00
Discussion will focus on the foundational capabilities required to build upon critical systems development with the tools and knowledge to accelerate development and validation.
When Evolution Isn’t Enough: Revolutionizing Software Development
- Chuck Brokish, Director of Automotive Business Development
- Wednesday, April 10 | 10:30 - 11:00
There are many tools available in the industry to aid in software development and these tools are very different and from diverse vendors. The tools also require differing skills and facilitate different viewpoints into a system.
A common interface enables software teams to span the development process and leverage silicon-level visibility at application-level development. Learn how this capability reduces complexity of development platforms while expanding developers’ efficiency and gives innovative visibility into embedded software operation.
Conference Sessions
Modern C++ Thread and Memory Models
- Dr. Carmelo Loiacono, Field Applications Engineer
- Tuesday, April 9 | 9:30 am -1:00 pm | Class 6.2
This session centers on two key aspects of embedded system development, embedded operating system architectures and the use of the modern C++ thread and memory models. Discussion will consist of the main embedded operating systems architectures and how to analyze operations and main features with real use case examples. Also covered will be scheduling and multi-threading techniques by highlighting the features of modern C++ when used with embedded OS.
C++ and Modern C++ for Embedded Development
- Dr. Carmelo Loiacono, Field Applications Engineer
- Tuesday, April 9 | 2:00 pm - 5:30 pm | Class 6.5
The class will have a discussion on the use of C++ and modern C++ for embedded development, focusing on its pros and cons.
A Comparative Study of Interrupts Management Methods on Embedded Virtualized Systems
- Dr. Carmelo Loiacono, Field Applications Engineer
- Wednesday, April 10 | 1:45-2:15 | Session 3.5, Embedded OS
Compare different interrupt management methods on embedded virtualized systems to determine which is the most efficient one depending on the system requirements.
Principles of High Assurance Security Engineering
- Andre Schmitz, Senior Field Applications Engineer
- Wednesday, April 10 | 2:45-3:15 | Session 4.5, Safety & Security
This session will discuss how a process for high assurance security engineering can help to prevent cybersecurity problems.
Meet the ew ’24 Team:
