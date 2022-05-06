Altia Expands Code Generation Support for STMicroelectronics STM32 Family to Include STM32H7 and STM32MP1

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Altia announced expansion of code generation support for the STM32 family of products to include STM32H7 and STM32MP1. This combination of graphical user interface (GUI) development software and cost-efficient hardware is suited for embedded displays for medical, consumer, and industrial devices.

Beyond Altia DeepScreen support for STM32L4, STM32F4, STM32F7, and Accordo5, Altia is proud to showcase our code generation solutions for STM32H7 and STM32MP1.

With a pixels-to-production workflow, companies can get their embedded displays to market quickly and efficiently with Altia software. Altia's GUI editor, Altia Design, gives product developers the capability to build intuitive, visually pleasing GUIs with graphics assets from third party tools like Adobe Photoshop, Sketch, Blender, Autodesk Maya, and others without hand coding graphics.

With Altia Design, developers create a complete GUI model that can be tested and improved with iterations to achieve the best possible user experience. Once complete, developers generate production-ready C source code for that same GUI model with Altia DeepScreen. Altia's DeepScreen code generators are architected to take advantage of the unique features of each hardware target-and achieve optimized code with the smallest memory footprint and best performance.

Companies interested in developing GUIs for these STMicroelectronics products are invited to download complete GUI models for their STM32H7B3I-DK board (www.altia.com/stm32h7) and STM32MP157F-DK2 board (www.altia.com/stm32mp1).

For more information, visit: www.altia.com