Creating an Enhanced Development Environment Beyond Conventional IDEs

By Eszter Vezden CEO & Co-Founder axem solutions

Blog

An Integrated Development Environment (IDE) is a software application that provides a comprehensive set of tools and features for software development. It typically includes code editors, debuggers, build automation tools, and other utilities that facilitate coding, testing, and debugging tasks.

When writing embedded software for architectures different from the host system, a variety of specialized tools are often required. These tools, specific to a particular project, can be organized into what is known as a development environment. To simplify and improve the usability of these tools, they are usually bundled together into an IDE, making it more convenient for developers to work with them efficiently.

Common Challenges

If you have experience with IDEs, chances are you've encountered some of the following issues:

Tedious and Error-Prone Setup: The setup process can be cumbersome and prone to errors.

IDEs often have tools hardcoded into their framework, limiting flexibility.

Multiple instances of the same tool may exist.

Managing versions of both the IDE and its integrated tools can be complex.

IDEs may enforce the use of their user interface, limiting customization options.

Key Pitfalls of IDEs: Limitations and Drawbacks

A significant drawback of IDEs, as highlighted in the list above, is the second point, which becomes a critical issue when aiming to establish a well-organized infrastructure.

When utilizing IDEs, the ability to independently employ the integrated tools is limited. These tools often rely on the IDE or are interconnected, making standalone usage challenging and necessitating the installation of the entire IDE.

Challenge #1: Managing Multiple Projects

In a scenario where developers are tasked with simultaneously handling various projects, leading to frequent tool-switching, several challenges may arise. When attempting to maintain all essential tools on their computers concurrently, the following issues can emerge:

Duplications: An abundance of duplicated tools can consume significant storage space.

The presence of multiple tools can lead to potential conflicts or interference.

The presence of multiple tools can lead to potential conflicts or interference. Tool Version Chaos: Keeping track of and managing tool versions can become an overwhelming task.

Swapping out IDEs every time you switch tools can be a time-consuming chore, and let's be honest, most developers prefer to focus on coding rather than operational tasks. To eliminate the need for frequent IDE reinstallations, it's essential to decrease the interdependencies among tools and offer the option of standalone use.

Challenge #2: "It Works on MY PC!"

Even if your work isn't project-specific, you've likely encountered a colleague uttering the infamous phrase, "I don't understand what's wrong with your setup. It runs perfectly on my computer." This all-too-familiar scenario highlights a critical aspect of software development: the need for consistent and reproducible development environments.

In today's fast-paced software development landscape, where teams are often dispersed geographically and rely on various tools and dependencies, making sure that everyone is using the same setup is crucial. The gap between "It works on my PC" and your colleagues struggling with a different setup can cause project delays, more time spent fixing issues, and lower productivity.

Isolating Tools: Embracing Containerization

To address these challenges effectively, it becomes imperative for tools to function within their individual, isolated environments. A swift and efficient solution for achieving such isolation is through containerization.

A container represents a fully segregated hosting environment, customized to meet the specific requirements of the application it supports. The tools are incorporated into their dedicated images, allowing precise control over how they interact with the host system.

Containerization also guarantees the absence of any interference or conflicts among the tools. This approach facilitates the creation of consistent, scalable, and customized development environments with remarkable ease.

Virtual Machine vs. Container: A Simple Comparison

To get a grip on what containerization is all about, let's draw a quick comparison with the familiar concept of virtual machines (VM):

Operating System Layer:

VM: Operates as an independent OS running atop the host OS.

Container: Utilizes shared resources from the host OS, eliminating the need for a separate OS layer.

Lifetime:

VM: Typically persistent, running continuously.

Container: Exists only for the duration it's required, and it can be spun up or shut down swiftly as needed.

Revealing the Benefits

Now that we've organized our tools neatly in containers on our computer and made sure they can communicate smoothly, we've crafted an enhanced development environment.

Let's look at the advantages we gained with this setup:

Effortless and Swift Setup: The setup process is now a breeze.

Tools are no longer locked into IDEs; they can stand on their own.

Only one instance of each tool is needed.

You can have the same tool in different versions on your computer.

Developers are free to choose their preferred code editors.

Tools no longer step on each other's toes; they play nice.

Tools no longer step on each other's toes; they play nice. Controlled Communication: You have control over how tools interact with your computer.

As embedded development keeps changing, containerization is expected to play an even bigger role in the creation of optimized development environments. With containerization, developers can achieve enhanced flexibility, scalability, and reliability in building and maintaining embedded systems, ultimately contributing to improved product quality and development efficiency in this ever-evolving landscape.