Road to embedded world: Solid Sands

We’re nearing the end of our ‘Road to embedded world’ series and one of our last stops will be in Amsterdam where the compiler and library testing and qualification technology company, Solid Sands, is headquartered.

Solid Sands will be present at this year’s embedded world show in Nuremberg from 21-23 June 2022 at hall 4, booth #4-421.

Known for their SuperGuard C Library Safety Qualification Suite, the company will be showcasing the benefits of the specialist requirements-based test suite for the C standard library at the conference.

The SuperGuard library was launched last year and is designed to ensure safety-critical applications, such as automotive and rail, remain safe with high structural code and branch coverage. On top of this, the solution offers traceability from individual test results back to requirements derived from the ISO C language specification with high structural code and branch coverage.

Solid Sand’s CTO, Marcel Beemster, will also be discussing the principles and practices of library qualification in a talk called, ‘A requirements-based test suite for the C Standard Library: SuperGuard’, on Wednesday 22 June at 4pm.

For more information about Solid Sands, visit: https://solidsands.com/