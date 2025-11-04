Microservice Store Launches Day 1 at embedded world North America

The first day of embedded world North America 2025 saw the launch of Microservice Store, a secure marketplace for embedded and IoT software. According to the press release, the Microservice Store will introduce a modular, architecture-agnostic, plug-and-play software model, where designers are able to publish independent Microservices and product vendors can securely integrate them into devices in weeks, not years.

“This launch represents the start of a new chapter for embedded systems, one where innovation becomes accessible, scalable, and shared across the entire ecosystem,” said Murat Cakmak, CEO of ZAYA. “The Microservice Store creates a bridge between technology and collaboration, empowering developers and vendors alike to build the future together.”

The center of the Microservice Store is an integrated Security Manager running in the embedded device, providing complete life protocols from provisioning and updates to runtime isolation and monitoring. It automates compliance with cybersecurity standards such as UK PSTI, EU Cyber Resilience Act, and US IoT Cybersecurity Labelling Framework.

To make certain each Microservice runs in its own secure ecosystem with an individual update, the store supports containerization/compartmentalization, offering CHERI-like protection even on resource-constrained devices such as Arm Cortex-M0.

Beneficiaries:

Developers and IP Vendors can create, deploy, and monetize their Microservices without exposing source code, handling licensing, or managing sales.

Product Vendors can assemble secure devices using pre-assessed Microservices, cutting development times.

The Microservice Store links developers, manufacturers, and enterprises offering authenticated transactions and updates that are monitored and managed through a trusted cloud environment allowing transparency, integrity, and automation across the device lifecycle.

The Microservice Store is now open for public access, inviting developers, product vendors, and industry partners to test the environment for free.

For more information, visit microservicestore.com/.

