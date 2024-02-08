MVTec is Bringing its Machine Vision Software to embedded world '24

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

MVTec Software GmbH will showcase its machine vision solutions during embedded world 2024 (Booth 454, Hall 2) where it will bring its motto, "Embedded Vision = YOUR Hardware + OUR Software." Highlighted will be software that aids in smart cameras and sensors.

MVTec’s software HALCON and MERLIC support a wide range of operating systems, AI acceleration technologies, CPUs, embedded boards, and standard machine vision protocols such as GigE Vision, GenICam, and USB3 Vision, ensuring seamless integration and compatibility.

"As the leading meeting place for the international embedded community, embedded world is an important trade show for us. By combining machine vision with embedded systems, embedded vision is gaining importance in all branches of industry. These types of solutions are being increasingly tailored to individual applications, which in turn saves money and resources. We supply the right machine vision algorithms for this toolkit, for all conceivable applications and across industries," explains Dr. Olaf Munkelt, Managing Director of MVTec Software GmbH.

For more information, visit mvtec.com.