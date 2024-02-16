Embedded Computing Design

Newark Now Delivering NI's LabVIEW+ Software Bundle

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

February 16, 2024

News

Image Credit: NI

Chicago, Illinois. Newark will now carry NI’s LabVIEW+ Suite that includes LabVIEW plus, TestStand, DIAdem, and FlexLogger. The software bundle contains tools for test, analysis, and measurement. Newark Vice President, Global Product & Supplier Management, Lee Turner, said, “The LabVIEW+ Suite can help development engineers make faster decisions, prototype more efficiently, and validate their work with greater ease. With its ability to deliver a wealth of usable data, this suite is a valuable asset for any engineer looking to streamline their workflow."

Included:

TestStand

  • accelerate development and deployment in validation and production

DIAdem

  • process, visualize, and streamline root-cause determination

FlexLogger

  • plan and implement system testing criteria

Turner ends “LabVIEW has long been a powerful development tool for engineers. The LabVIEW+ Suite uses the power of LabVIEW with additional software tools for engineers to quickly design and validate products. The significant savings by purchasing the LabVIEW+ Suite instead of buying each tool ad-hoc is an attractive option.”

To purchase NI’s LabVIEW+ Suite, go to Newark Electronics.

Editor’s Note: The LabVIEW+ Suite can be purchased from Newark in North America, Farnell in EMEA, and element14 in APAC.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

