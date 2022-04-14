BUGSENG's Certified ECLAIR Software Verification Platform Accelerates the Development and Certification of Functional-Safety Applications

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

BUGSENG launched a new certified functional safety package for its ECLAIR Software Verification Platform. This enables customers to accelerate the development of safety-critical software and its certification in compliance with ISO 26262:2018 (for any ASIL), IEC 61508:2010 and EN 50128:2011 (for any SIL), IEC 62304:2006 (for any software safety class), and ISO 25119:2018 (for any SRL).

BUGSENG functional safety ecosystem for ECLAIR now includes:

ECLAIR Qualification Kits, with extensive documentation, test suites, and test automation for all functional safety standards, including RTCA DO-178C/DO-330;

ECLAIR Qualification Service, whereby BUGSENG personnel join forces with customers' safety teams in taking care of ECLAIR qualification following the prescriptions of functional safety standards;

the new ECLAIR FuSa Pack, consisting of the ECLAIR Safety and Security Manual with all information and checklists for the adoption of ECLAIR in safety-related development, and ECLAIR's TÜV SÜD certificate and report.

"Most of our customers are involved in safety-related development, and all face commercial pressures to get new software-enabled products to market, but that urgency should never override safety considerations. We wanted to help them to face this demand with minimal risk and on budget. As a leading software verification supplier across multiple industries, this is part of our continuous endeavor to secure a competitive advantage to our clients." - Lavinia Battaglia, BUGSENG's President of the BOD

This new release enables engineers, even those relatively new to functional safety matters, to meet functional-safety requirements for multiple standards and develop compliant systems yet minimizing risk, development time, and cost.

For more information, visit: www.bugseng.com/eclair