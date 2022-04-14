Embedded Computing Design

BUGSENG's Certified ECLAIR Software Verification Platform Accelerates the Development and Certification of Functional-Safety Applications

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

April 14, 2022

News

BUGSENG's Certified ECLAIR Software Verification Platform Accelerates the Development and Certification of Functional-Safety Applications

BUGSENG launched a new certified functional safety package for its ECLAIR Software Verification Platform. This enables customers to accelerate the development of safety-critical software and its certification in compliance with ISO 26262:2018 (for any ASIL), IEC 61508:2010 and EN 50128:2011 (for any SIL), IEC 62304:2006 (for any software safety class), and ISO 25119:2018 (for any SRL).

BUGSENG functional safety ecosystem for ECLAIR now includes:

  • ECLAIR Qualification Kits, with extensive documentation, test suites, and test automation for all functional safety standards, including RTCA DO-178C/DO-330;
  • ECLAIR Qualification Service, whereby BUGSENG personnel join forces with customers' safety teams in taking care of ECLAIR qualification following the prescriptions of functional safety standards;
  • the new ECLAIR FuSa Pack, consisting of the ECLAIR Safety and Security Manual with all information and checklists for the adoption of ECLAIR in safety-related development, and ECLAIR's TÜV SÜD certificate and report.

"Most of our customers are involved in safety-related development, and all face commercial pressures to get new software-enabled products to market, but that urgency should never override safety considerations. We wanted to help them to face this demand with minimal risk and on budget. As a leading software verification supplier across multiple industries, this is part of our continuous endeavor to secure a competitive advantage to our clients." - Lavinia Battaglia, BUGSENG's President of the BOD

This new release enables engineers, even those relatively new to functional safety matters, to meet functional-safety requirements for multiple standards and develop compliant systems yet minimizing risk, development time, and cost.

For more information, visit: www.bugseng.com/eclair

Subscribe

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

More from Tiera

Categories
Software & OS - Operating Systems, Filesystems & Libraries
Security - IEC 61508/60601, ISO 26262 & Other Standards
Analog & Power
Power Integrations' HiperLCS-2 Chipset Boosts LLC Converter & Company Announces Quasi-Resonant PFC IC with 750 V GaN Switch

April 11, 2022

MORE
Debug & Test
MultiLane Unveils High-Performance 800G Test Fixtures

April 13, 2022

MORE
Industrial
Thundercomm Join Hands with Pudu Robotics to Accelerate the Development of Intelligent Delivery

April 12, 2022

MORE
IoT
Forlinx Releases AI Edge Computing Box FCU3001

April 14, 2022

MORE