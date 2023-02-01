Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: Bill Lamie, President and CEO, PX5

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

February 01, 2023

Embedded Executive: Bill Lamie, President and CEO, PX5

If you’ve been in the embedded space for any length of time, you’re likely familiar with the ThreadX real-time operating system, which was a product of Express Logic. That company was acquired by Microsoft, and its President, Bill Lamie, went along with the team to Microsoft…until now.

Bill is back out on his own, with a new company (PX5) and a new OS, called the PX5 RTOS. How this OS differs from the competition and how a new start-up company can dislodge some of the large competitors was topic du jour in my discussion with Bill in this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.

 
Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

