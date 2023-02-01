Embedded Executive: Bill Lamie, President and CEO, PX5

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

If you’ve been in the embedded space for any length of time, you’re likely familiar with the ThreadX real-time operating system, which was a product of Express Logic. That company was acquired by Microsoft, and its President, Bill Lamie, went along with the team to Microsoft…until now.

Bill is back out on his own, with a new company (PX5) and a new OS, called the PX5 RTOS. How this OS differs from the competition and how a new start-up company can dislodge some of the large competitors was topic du jour in my discussion with Bill in this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.