Parallels Desktop Lifts Industry Standards with Arm SystemReady VE Certification

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Ottawa, Ontario. Alludo is pleased to announce that Parallels has earned Arm SystemReady VE certification for its Parallels Desktop solution. The certification process looks for competencies in compatibility, optimization, reliability, and software security on Arm-based systems.

“By achieving this certification, Parallels has again demonstrated its commitment of working with technology partners like Arm to provide developers and users with a virtualization platform that meets the highest industry standards,” said Prashant Ketkar, CTO at Alludo.

The certification ensures that Linux and Windows 11 will continue to run as required with code and testing within the Arm virtual ecosystem. The virtualization software allows Mac users to run both Windows and macOS without needing to reboot and was developed to run VMs on Apple for faster start-ups and extended battery life.

“By standardizing common building blocks, fragmentation is reduced, and device users can focus on the task at hand without worrying about security or reliability,” said Andy Rose, VP Technology Strategy and Fellow at Arm.

“The future is bright, and the recent updates are a testament to the ongoing innovation that continues to shape the tech industry,” continued Ketkar.

For more information, visit parallels.com, www.alludo.com, and www.arm.com.