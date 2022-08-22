Product of the Week: Innodisk’s InnoOSR System Recovery Solution

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

IoT devices have notably made use of traditional hardware and software recovery solutions. However, as these devices continue to evolve, uninterrupted system operation is becoming more critical, meaning that the use cases and industries where these IoT solutions reside must increasingly possess superior reliability and recovery solutions.

Innodisk’s InnoOSR series of flash storage products are a patented firmware-based on-site or operating system recovery (OSR) technology designed to provide quick recovery for systems that are down or systems able to utilize automatic recovery; and overall, systems that cannot afford to sacrifice much downtime. The recovery solution executes a single device backup via a manual hardware trigger to restore any system.

InnoOSR operates differently from conventional software and hardware recovery solutions by eliminating the cost and size generally associated with hardware recovery technologies, as well as the presence of human technicians that perform system recoveries in software recovery technologies. The InnoOSR is also unique as an SSD recovery technology that is fully separate from the operating system, cloud, and proprietary solutions.

The InnoOSR in Action

The InnoOSR is available across four Innodisk storage solutions:

2.5” SATA 3TO7

M.2 2242 3TO7

M.2 2280 3TO7

mSATA 3TO7

The interface is the 3rd generation SATA with the Kioxia Industrial 3D TLC flash type. Depending on which storage devices users choose to use in the series, the capacity ranges include 32GB, 64GB, 512GB, and 1TB, with a max of four channels for all devices.

The recovery process of the InnoOSR is activated through a one-click, firmware-level physical button connected to a GPIO interface. Additionally, the recovery solution can avoid issues surrounding software and system compatibility through LBA-to-LBA recovery, by locating specific blocks of data on storage devices.

All devices in the InnoOSR series support thermal sensing, ATA security, and the iSMART software tool with accessible interfaces. The series of storage devices also maintain a standard operating temperature of 0°C – 70 °C and a wide operating temperature of -40°C – 85 °C.

Getting Started with Innodisk’s InnoOSR

The InnoOSR also includes the OSRTool which provides access to device information and partitions, and allows users to configure the OSR mode that provides an interface and setup procedure.

The InnoOSR recovery process can be achieved by following these steps:

Launching the InnoOSR tool Creating a backup image Launching recovery with a hardware trigger

Senior Specialist, Daniel Fan, is also featured on the company’s YouTube video about the InnoOSR to provide some information about the product family in addition to demos on the use of the standard OSR, shift boot, and auto-reboot functions.

Additional Resources: