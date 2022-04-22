SEGGER Makes C++ Library Available for Licensing

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

SEGGER’s emRun++ is a C++ library fully compatible with the modern 2017 standard. It is used and proven in SEGGER’s multi-platform Embedded Studio IDE for RISC-V and Arm and is now available for licensing to toolchain vendors.



According to the company, emRun++ guarantees fast heap operations with a low instruction count limit, enabling even hard real-time applications to be written in C++.



emRun++ is based on SEGGER's efficient emRun and emFloat runtime and floating-point libraries. It includes a complete C++17 Standard Library with generic container templates (such as sets, vectors, lists, queues, stacks, maps), standard algorithms (sorting, searching, transformations), function objects, iterators, localization, strings and streams, and utility functions for everyday use cases.



To support common embedded use cases, even on resource-constrained targets, the C++ library is available in a "no-throw" configuration, avoiding overhead associated with exceptions.



emRun++ can be evaluated in Embedded Studio as can other licensable components from SEGGER (emRun, emFloat, SEGGER Linker, and SEGGER Compiler). Embedded Studio can be downloaded for unlimited evaluation, free of charge, with no restrictions in terms of code size, features, or duration of use.



For more information on emRun++, visit:

https://www.segger.com/products/development-tools/emrunpp/



For more information on the Embedded Studio IDE, visit:

https://www.segger.com/products/development-tools/embedded-studio/