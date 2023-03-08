The Road to embedded world ’23: Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Solid Sands

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

At embedded world 2023 (hall 4, booth 348), Solid Sands will be highlighting its SuperGuard C Library Safety Qualification Suite. The test suite is requirements-based for the C standard library with full traceability between the requirements derived from the ISO C language definition and the individual library tests.

The SuperGuard C Library Safety Qualification Suite is designed to support the qualification of the implementations of the C standard library for safety-critical applications, both for third-party (COTS) and for self-developed or maintained C library implementations.

Requirements-Based Testing

SuperGuard provides a detailed breakdown of the ISO C library specification into the requirements that must be met by an implementation of the library. These requirements are linked to test specifications that describe how a test verifies the requirements. In turn, the test specification is linked to tests in SuperGuard. In this way, a detailed path is created from the specification to the tests that is easy to comprehend and verify, so that it can be used to create confidence in the compliance of the C library implementation with the specification.

High Structural Code Coverage

SuperGuard is built to achieve high structural code coverage of the target library implementation. In addition to requirements traceability, this provides a second path to demonstrate completeness of the test suite.

Reporting Tool

The suite comes with a software tool that reports the requirements that are met, and which are not met, by a C library implementation as verified by a run of the test suite for a specific use case or configuration.

SuperGuard includes many more unique features that are not found in other qualification suites:

Compliance with the requirements of functional safety standards

Very easy and quick installation and configuration

Parallel testing automatically splits validation runs into a preconfigured numbers of threads to speed up the validation

Full control over test sets

Easy addition of your own specific tests

Excellent professional support

For more information, visit https://solidsands.com/products/superguard