Wind River Joins the CHERI Alliance

By Tiera Oliver Assistant Managing Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Wind River, an Aptiv company and global leader in mission-critical software for the intelligent edge, announced that it has joined the CHERI Alliance, a group supporting the global adoption of the Capability Hardware Enhanced RISC Instructions (CHERI) security technology.

CHERI architecture is designed to enhance system security through memory protection and access permissions, to combat security issues such as memory corruption and unauthorized code execution. Wind River’s work with the Alliance aims to help the ecosystem develop more secure products and drive cybersecurity innovation by reducing memory vulnerabilities.

Expanding on its ongoing work to innovate on CHERI, Wind River was recently awarded a contract as part of a strategic effort from Innovate UK and the Department for Science, Innovation, and Technology for the adoption and diffusion of CHERI technology. Wind River will be working to port and extend the VxWorks Real-Time Operating System (RTOS) and Wind River Helix Virtualization Platform(Helix Platform) to leverage the CHERI architecture on RISC-V, enhancing system security and reliability for safety-critical and embedded applications.

Wind River had previously completed the architecture ports of VxWorks and Helix Platform to support CHERI on the Armv8-based Morello hardware. With Wind River now enabling CHERI on RISC-V, this further reinforces Wind River’s leadership in architectural coverage for a commercial RTOS.

VxWorks is an RTOS for mission-critical systems, and the Helix Platform is a hypervisor solution that enables engineering teams to consolidate multiple systems onto a single high-performance embedded system, designed to streamline safety certification, reduce project risk, and accelerate time-to-market.

For more information, visit: www.windriver.com.