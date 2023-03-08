Road to embedded world ’23: St. Paul, Minnesota, Dojo Five

Harvey Pekar mused, “What kind of a day was it? A day like all others, that alters and illuminates our times. And you were there.” What better time to alter our times with embedded systems than today, as we get illuminated by Dojo Five and the first DevOps as a service offered in the industry. EmbedOps will meet and exceed needs of the embedded firmware development community. EmbedOps will be announced and showcased at embedded world 2023 hall 1 booth 500.

Companies utilizing EmbedOps will be supported with continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) for their embedded systems using best-in-class toolsets and methodologies all the way to Hardware in the Loop (HIL) testing.

Dojo Five experts will also be available to converse on the following areas of expertise:

Firmware development life cycle management (FDLCM)

Configuration management (CM)

Test automation frameworks (TAF)

Source code control (SCC)

Target platform migration services (TPM)

Data analytics and machine learning (DAML) for root cause analysis (RCA)

EmbedOps

EmbedOps consists of software, toolchains, and services that focus on the foundation of any software development environment—build and test.

It specifically caters to embedded software teams—allowing them to tackle the challenges of creating and maintaining consistent build and test environments.

Software

EmbedOps provides web-based and command-line tools that make setting up and working with builds smooth and simple.

Provided tools also integrate directly with your automated CI pipelines allowing any developer to run any step in the production CI pipeline exactly as it would be run on the CI server.

Toolchains

EmbedOps provides managed containerized environments designed for all your build dependencies including compilers, testing frameworks, and code quality tools.

These containers enable you to construct or reproduce development environments quickly and reliably. EmbedOps currently supports GitHub, GitLab, and Bitbucket.

Services

In addition to setup and maintenance of your environment, Dojo Five's services include build tool containers for your specific needs and custom integrations to CI systems that it doesn't currently support.

Those currently supported include: Github Actions, GitLab, Bitbucket. Integration with testing frameworks.

Dojo Five currently supports Ceedling, Catch2, and Google Test. Training is available for your team to fully capture the value of the tools EmbedOps brings to their workflow.

