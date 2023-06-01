CT Integrates 3MF to its 4D_Additive Printing Software

Image Credit: CoreTechnologie

CoreTechnologie (CT) has updated its 3D printing software, 4D_Additive, by integrating the open-source 3D manufacturing format (3MF) for strengthening standards in additive manufacturing. The software acts as a link between CAD and manufacturing by supporting general 3-D printing methods. It easily shares data and models via cross platform and is ideal for both beginners and seasoned users.

"We are excited to be part of the 3MF consortium and to bring the unique capabilities of 4D_Additive, especially in terms of using accurate B-Rep CAD models for the additive manufacturing process,” said Armin Brüning, CEO, CT. 4D_Additive easily reads and writes common 3D data formats equipping users with automated functions for 3D nesting and enabling precision slicing of both tessellated and CAD B-Rep models.

Brüning ends, “The industry is ready to embrace this technology, which brings precision and traceability of the established CAD standard as well as manufacturing information such as 3D dimensions and tolerances to the additive manufacturing process."

Applicational uses include aerospace, automotive, and medical.

