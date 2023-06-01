Embedded Computing Design

CT Integrates 3MF to its 4D_Additive Printing Software

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

June 01, 2023

News

CT Integrates 3MF to its 4D_Additive Printing Software
Image Credit: CoreTechnologie

CoreTechnologie (CT) has updated its 3D printing software, 4D_Additive, by integrating the open-source 3D manufacturing format (3MF) for strengthening standards in additive manufacturing. The software acts as a link between CAD and manufacturing by supporting general 3-D printing methods. It easily shares data and models via cross platform and is ideal for both beginners and seasoned users.

"We are excited to be part of the 3MF consortium and to bring the unique capabilities of 4D_Additive, especially in terms of using accurate B-Rep CAD models for the additive manufacturing process,” said Armin Brüning, CEO, CT. 4D_Additive easily reads and writes common 3D data formats equipping users with automated functions for 3D nesting and enabling precision slicing of both tessellated and CAD B-Rep models.

Brüning ends, “The industry is ready to embrace this technology, which brings precision and traceability of the established CAD standard as well as manufacturing information such as 3D dimensions and tolerances to the additive manufacturing process."

Applicational uses include aerospace, automotive, and medical.

For more information, visit coretechnologie.com

 

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Software & OS - Simulation & Modeling Tools
Industrial
Industrial - Automation & Robotics
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Open Source
Open Source - Board & System Standards
Software & OS
AI & Machine Learning
Image Credit: DFI
Computex '23 Sees DFI Partner Up with 5GIoTLead Technology Innovating Smart Cities

June 2, 2023

MORE
Consumer
Image Credit: opencircuitsbook
Open Circuits Book Review: Electronics Components in All Their Glory

May 24, 2023

MORE
IoT
Image Credit: Syslogic
Syslogic Introduces NVIDIA Solutions at Computex

June 1, 2023

MORE
Storage
The Misunderstood WORM – Securing Data with the Flash Controller

May 25, 2023

MORE