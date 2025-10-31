The Road to embedded world North America: Okika Devices Offers Analog Semiconductor Modernization

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Image Credit: Okika Devices

Okika Devices Inc. will be at Booth 9055 during this year’s embedded world North America. The company will have its experts available to discuss its software design tools, FlexAnalog FPAA product family, and its System-on-a-Chip FPAA product family.

Okika offers two product lines, the low-cost, simple FPAA and a scalable large-array FPAA with an embedded 16-bit microcontroller. According to the company, the two options provide customers with choices that match a wide range of applications. Designers can replace multiple electronic boards with a single IC and deliver significant savings in time-to-market, cost, size, and in-field flexibility.

Software Design Tools

Okika provides software for both product lines enabling automatic circuit design abilities through various built-in analog “soft cores.” The software transforms analog designs into easy-to-operate, auto-designed circuits relieving development labor and training. Utilizing the tools, designers can configure analog signal paths, adaptive filters, sensor front ends, or neural network primitives, all at runtime and without external components resulting in a software-defined analog platform that complements and extends software-defined digital systems.

FlexAnalog FPAA Product Family

The SRAM based FlexAnalog devices are dynamically reconfigurable. Dynamic reconfiguration allows engineers to develop innovative analog systems that can be fully or partially updated on-the-fly, as needed. When a duty cycle exists for different analog signals, this can also eliminate circuitry by “reusing” the same dynamically reconfigured circuits on a user-controlled duty cycle.

The FlexAnalog FPAA family provides seven analog I/O cells and four Configurable Analog Blocks (CABs) per integrated circuit controlled by user programming through a digital bitstream provided as outputs from the software development tools and can be either transmitted from a digital processing element or stored in an external EEPROM device.

Analog resources available include:

12 operational amplifiers

4 differential comparators

4 successive approximations register logic elements

Bank of 32 matched, size programmable capacitors or switched caps

System-on-a-Chip FPAA Product Family

Also dynamically reconfigurable, Okika’s EEPROM based System-on-a-Chip (SoC) FPAA family combines reconfigurable analog blocks, embedded digital control, and on-chip computation in a single, unified mixed-signal fabric.

Per the company, the solution does for analog design what FPGAs did for digital design, but with one critical twist, the analog computations consume orders of magnitude less power and are highly integrated within a single chip.

In traditional systems, analog adjustments such as cutoff frequency, gain, bias, impedance, or nonlinear response, are set in fixed circuits. SoC FPAAs introduce an entirely new class of system flexibility. With SoC FPAAs, parametric changes become real-time in-circuit software-adjusted variables that can be changed on a clock cycle basis.

Possibilities:

Adaptive front ends that can change their characteristics in mission, shifting from wideband to narrowband sensing modes on command.

Self-tuning instrumentation where analog filters and amplifiers adjust dynamically to changing environmental or mission conditions.

Ultra-low-power neuromorphic computation directly in the analog domain, enabling local learning and inference at microwatt levels.

The OTC2902xx SoC FPAA is currently available, with the OTC2904xx (double the analog resources) available in January 2026.

Resources Include:

User programming through a digital bitstream output from the software development tools and stored in on-chip nonvolatile memory.

OTC2902xx: 224 amplifiers, 112 PMOS transistors, 112 NMOS transistors, 112 capacitors, 112 current mirrors

OTC2904xx: 392 amplifiers, 196 PMOS transistors, 196 NMOS transistors, 196 capacitors, 196 current mirrors

10,000 digital FPGA gates

16 7-bit DACS and one 14-bit ADC

16-bit MSP430 processor with 32 kB SRAM

Embedded Computing Meets Analog Programmability

FlexAnalog and SoC FPAA represent a natural evolution of the “programmable everything” trend. Software-defined systems have already merged computer and reconfigurable logic; the next convergence is analog and digital co-design.

The SoC FPAA’s on-chip integration allows analog signal processing to coexist with embedded digital logic, microcontrollers, and nonvolatile configuration, a true mixed-signal system-on-chip.

This opens a path to software-defined mixed-signal computing, where developers can:

Move processing closer to the sensor to minimize data movement and power.

Dynamically reconfigure sensing and processing pipelines.

Implement analog machine learning primitives that complement digital AI at the edge.

It’s not a replacement for digital, but an expansion of the embedded computing toolbox.

