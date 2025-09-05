TI AM62P Automotive SoC Now Supported by Candera’s CGI Studio HMI Software

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Candera Linz, Austria. Candera has announced that its HMI design software, Candera CGI Studio, now supports the new AM62P automotive-grade SoC from Texas Instruments (TI). OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers can design and validate enhanced graphical user interfaces for applications including digital clusters and infotainment systems. The Arm-based TI AM62P delivers a 3D GPU, 4K video codec, and real-time capable MCU cores.

Built for ISO 26262, the AM62P supports safety-critical system integration. CGI Studio allows the separation of safety-related content supporting redundant visual elements while enabling the development of certifiable display features such as warning indicators or overlays.



“By supporting the TI AM62P SoC, we offer our customers a cost-efficient, high-performance platform for modern HMIs with the added benefit of being ready for functional safety use cases,” says Patrick Shelly, Technical Director North America at Candera.



