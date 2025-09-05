Embedded Computing Design

TI AM62P Automotive SoC Now Supported by Candera’s CGI Studio HMI Software

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

September 05, 2025

Image Credit: Candera

Linz, Austria. Candera has announced that its HMI design software, Candera CGI Studio, now supports the new AM62P automotive-grade SoC from Texas Instruments (TI). OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers can design and validate enhanced graphical user interfaces for applications including digital clusters and infotainment systems. The Arm-based TI AM62P delivers a 3D GPU, 4K video codec, and real-time capable MCU cores.

Built for ISO 26262, the AM62P supports safety-critical system integration. CGI Studio allows the separation of safety-related content supporting redundant visual elements while enabling the development of certifiable display features such as warning indicators or overlays.

“By supporting the TI AM62P SoC, we offer our customers a cost-efficient, high-performance platform for modern HMIs with the added benefit of being ready for functional safety use cases,” says Patrick Shelly, Technical Director North America at Candera.

For more information, visit candera.eu.

 

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

