Trident IoT Announces Multiprotocol SDK and ELCap CLI Tool for Faster Z-Wave, Z-Wave LR, and Zigbee Product Development

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Trident IoT

Trident IoT released its multiprotocol Software Development Kit (SDK) and ELCap command-line development tool for general purchase. It delivers multi-protocol, developer directed tools to accelerate Z-Wave, Z-Wave Long Rang and Zigbee based devices.

The Trident multiprotocol SDK has earned certification from both the Z-Wave Alliance and the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), confirming interoperability, security, and compliance with industry standards. Having both certifications positions Trident IoT’s SDK for use in building smart home, commercial, and industrial IoT applications across multiple wireless protocols.

It supports development over multiple operating systems and provides in-depth documentation, sample applications, and debugging tools.

ELCap:

ELCap is a command-line tool allowing seamless management of all Trident SDKs. ELCap provides a unified interface for designing, constructing, and flashing Trident SoC-based projects from a single, cohesive application.

Key Features:

Cross platform, simple and lightweight

Extensible Command Line Interface

Fully configurable

SDK dependencies that are tied to the SDK, not the tools

"Our goal is to make IoT development easier, faster, and more predictable," said Mariusz Malkowski, CTO at Trident IoT. "By offering a robust and developer-friendly SDK fully certified for Z-Wave, Z-Wave Long Range and Zigbee, we are enabling our customers to bring superior IoT products to market with increased efficiency and reduced complexity."

For more information, visit tridentiot.com.