Embedded Computing Design

Alliance Memory Now Offering a Single-Channel 16Gb LPDDR4X SDRAM

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

September 18, 2024

News

Image Credit: Alliance Memory

Kirkland, Washington. Alliance Memory increased its offerings of high-speed CMOS mobile low-power SDRAMs with a new single-channel 16Gb LPDDR4X device that enables low power ratings with improved clock speeds and data rates in the 200-ball FBGA package. Even with a low-voltage operation of 0.6V, the AS4C1G16MD4V-046BIN delivers boosted efficiency for extended battery life in portable electronics.

The LPDDR4X SDRAM supports a high clock frequency of 2.133GHz for a high data rate of 4.2Gbps at an operating temperature between 40°C to +95°C. Utilizing the single channel gives designers eight banks of 16 bits while providing synchronous operation, programmable read and write burst lengths of 16, 32, and on the fly, and configurable drive strength. An integrated sensor manages the self-refresh rate.

Alliance Memory’s SDRAM delivers dependable drop-in pin-for-pin-compatible alternatives for various comparable solutions in high-bandwidth high-performance memory system applications. The AS4C1G16MD4V-046BIN is designed for efficacy in advanced audio and ultra-high-resolution video in embedded applications such as consumer, commercial, and industrial markets, including smartphones, smart speakers, wearables, security surveillance systems, and other IoT devices utilizing AI and 5G technologies.

For more information, visit alliancememory.com.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Storage
AI & Machine Learning
Consumer
Consumer - Smartphones & Wearables
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
IoT
Networking & 5G
Networking & 5G - 5G
Automotive
Pioneering RISC-V and Defining Software-Defined Vehicles

September 12, 2024

MORE
Debug & Test
GitLab's On-Premise Device Cloud CI/CD Component Brings Efficiency

September 11, 2024

MORE
Healthcare
Embedded Executive: The Latest in Medical Wearables, Orca Semi

July 24, 2024

MORE
Storage
Image Credit: Alliance Memory
Alliance Memory Now Offering a Single-Channel 16Gb LPDDR4X SDRAM

September 18, 2024

MORE