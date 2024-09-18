Alliance Memory Now Offering a Single-Channel 16Gb LPDDR4X SDRAM

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Alliance Memory Kirkland, Washington. Alliance Memory increased its offerings of high-speed CMOS mobile low-power SDRAMs with a new single-channel 16Gb LPDDR4X device that enables low power ratings with improved clock speeds and data rates in the 200-ball FBGA package. Even with a low-voltage operation of 0.6V, the AS4C1G16MD4V-046BIN delivers boosted efficiency for extended battery life in portable electronics.

The LPDDR4X SDRAM supports a high clock frequency of 2.133GHz for a high data rate of 4.2Gbps at an operating temperature between 40°C to +95°C. Utilizing the single channel gives designers eight banks of 16 bits while providing synchronous operation, programmable read and write burst lengths of 16, 32, and on the fly, and configurable drive strength. An integrated sensor manages the self-refresh rate.

Alliance Memory’s SDRAM delivers dependable drop-in pin-for-pin-compatible alternatives for various comparable solutions in high-bandwidth high-performance memory system applications. The AS4C1G16MD4V-046BIN is designed for efficacy in advanced audio and ultra-high-resolution video in embedded applications such as consumer, commercial, and industrial markets, including smartphones, smart speakers, wearables, security surveillance systems, and other IoT devices utilizing AI and 5G technologies.

