Blueshift Memory and Crypta Labs to Develop Quantum-Resilient Cybersecurity Memory Module

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

June 20, 2023

CAMBRIDGE and LONDON, UK — Blueshift Memory, designer of a new proprietary high-speed memory architecture, signed an agreement with Crypta Labs, developer of a quantum random number generator (QRNG) for resilient encryption, to create a cybersecurity memory solution capable of repelling threats from quantum computing.

“Our innovative non-Von Neumann computer architecture already offers a high level of intrinsic cybersecurity,” said Peter Marosan, founder and CTO of Blueshift Memory. “The solution we are now developing with Crypta Labs adds quantum-resilient protection, meaning that data is encrypted within the memory and can only be read by the CXL-connected CPU. We believe that this joint development will yield the one of the first technologies to create a bridge between quantum computing and silicon computer memory technology.”

Crypta Labs’ discrete Quantum Optics Module (QOM) and embedded software that, together, make up an original QRNG solution. Blueshift Memory will integrate the QOM into its Cambridge Architecture™ FPGA module to create a cybersecurity memory solution that is resilient to threats, like those from quantum computing.

“The basis for all encryption starts with a random number, and this is increasingly under attack since many so-called random numbers are in fact created by a pseudo-random generator,” said Dr Jose Garcia Coello, Chief Science Officer at Crypta Labs. “By using photons as a source of entropy, we have developed a fast, reliable method to generate true random numbers from that entropy using a quantum optics module. Blueshift Memory has a disruptive technology for highly efficient handling of large data sets and time-critical data like AI, and we are very excited to be working with them to add quantum-resilient cybersecurity to their solution.”

For more information, visit: https://www.blueshiftmemory.com/

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

