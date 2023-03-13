embedded world 2023 Best in Show Winners: Storage & Memory
March 13, 2023
Product
Winners have been chosen based on a 15-point rubric that considers solutions’ Design Excellence (5 points), Relative Performance (5 points), and Market Impact/Disruption (5 points).
The Embedded Computing Design editorial staff is pleased to present this year’s embedded world Best-in-Show winners in the Storage & Memory category:
- Innodisk’s nanoSSD 4TE3 BGA SSD: Innodisk's nanoSSD PCIe 4TE3 is the first PCIe Gen.4 x4 NVMe BGA SSD. It is designed in the standard M.2 Type 1620 BGA form factor and features a PCIe interface with up to 8GB/s bandwidth. With a built-in 12nm process NAND Flash controller and industrial-grade 3D TLC NAND Flash, it provides high performance, capacity, endurance, and reliability while consuming low power. Innodisk’s nanoSSD 4TE3 is the industry’s first BGA SSD that uses PCIe Gen. 4x4 technology, which offers double the bandwidth and greatly improves performance compared to other products that use PCIe Gen. 3 interfaces.
- ADATA Technology’s Industrial Temperature SD Card - ISDD33K (512GB): ADATA’s industrial temperature-rated ISDD33K SD card is the first product that integrates high capacities up to 512GB and wide temperature operability from -40 ºC to 85 ºC in the market. It employs 112-layer 3D TLC Flash and sports a 3K P/E cycle rating for great durability. In addition, it meets the V30 (Video Speed Class) standard for high-quality recording. To ensure data integrity, the ISDD33K supports LDPC ECC (Error Correcting Code) and Wear Leveling technologies. The ISDD33K is highly reliable and compatible as well as power efficient, and is suitable for automation, surveillance, retail, and healthcare applications.
- Everspin’s EM064LX: The EM064LX is the highest performing persistent memory in the industry. It reads and writes at 400 Megabytes per second over the eXpanded SPI interface, with byte level addressability. With a capacity of 64 Megabits, it has over 4X the capacity of prior serial non-volatile memories. There is no concern for the number of times that you write to the EM064LX, it won’t wear out; and will retain its data for >100 years at 70 degrees C. A new era of unified memory applications is enabled, replacing products such as SRAM, nvSRAM, and NOR memories. Targets applications are embedded systems in Industrial IoT, Process Automation and Control, FPGA Configuration, Aero/Avionics, Medical, and Gaming.