Best in Show Nominee: Innodisk nanoSSD 4TE3 BGA SSD

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Product

Innodisk's nanoSSD PCIe 4TE3 is the first PCIe Gen.4 x4 NVMe BGA SSD. It is designed in the standard M.2 Type 1620 BGA form factor and features a PCIe interface with up to 8GB/s bandwidth. With a built-in 12nm process NAND Flash controller and industrial-grade 3D TLC NAND Flash, it provides high performance, capacity, endurance, and reliability while consuming low power.

Innodisk’s nanoSSD 4TE3 is the industry’s first BGA SSD that uses PCIe Gen. 4x4 technology, which offers double the bandwidth and greatly improves performance compared to other products that use PCIe Gen. 3 interfaces. Despite its small dimensions of only 16 x 20 x 1.6mm, it can offer up to 1TB of storage capacity, making it a solution for limited space without sacrificing storage. The nanoSSD 4TE3 also provides excellent performance of up to 3.6GB/s, which meets the needs of most applications. Additionally, it includes reliable security features like TCG-OPAL, AES256, and military-grade secure erase.

The device is suitable for embedded, IoT, automotive, medical, gaming, and industrial applications that require small-footprint storage. With the growing popularity of PCIe storage in this field, it has the potential to be a game-changer for the market.

For more information, visit https://innodisk.ai/hAgYQv.