Embedded World 2024: High-Endurance, Robust Cross-Temp Reliability 176-Layer Storage, DDR5-5600 Solutions Take Center Stage at ATP Electronics’ Exhibit

Image Credit: ATP Electronics

Taipei, Taiwan (March 2024) – ATP Electronics, the global leader in specialized storage and memory solutions, is excited to announce its participation in one of the largest global platforms for the embedded community —the Embedded World Exhibition and Conference in Nuremberg, Germany from April 9 to 11, 2024.

Participants should not miss a visit to ATP’s Booth in Hall 1-210, where ATP once again demonstrates its commitment to redefine memory and data storage reliability, scalability, and efficiency. Attendees to Embedded World 2024 can expect to see a new breed of flash storage solutions with ATP’s 176-layer NAND flash innovation, industrial enterprise-readiness for Edge computing and artificial intelligence, and latest DDR5-5600 memory offerings.



Diverse, Specialized High-Endurance 176-Layer Storage Solutions



Comprehensive Form Factor, Capacity, and Interface Options. A broad range of removable and embedded storage options are available to meet different needs. These solutions may be tailored for application- specific requirements, as ATP is fully equipped with hardware design and manufacturing as well as firmware capabilities.

SD/microSD Memory Cards. The S650Si (64 GB to 512 GB) and S750Pi (16 GB to 128 GB) Series offer high-endurance, continuous video recording. They are ideal for growing segments spurred by 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), and edge technologies, such as AI-enabled surveillance, smart homes, mobile monitoring, automotive recorders, remote healthcare, and security surveillance systems requiring heavy write and re-write usage.

M.2 2280/U.2/E1.S Solid State Drives. Thanks to ATP’s self-packaged prime 512 Gbit die, the N651 Series delivers capacities ranging from 960 GB to an impressive 7.68 TB for the U.2/E1.S SSDs, and 240 GB to 3.84 TB for the M.2 2280 SSDs in industrial temperature environments.

CFexpress Type B Cards. The N651Si/N601Sc Series CFexpress Type B cards are the first in the industry to adopt the NVMe™ protocol with the PCIe® Gen4 x2 interface, with sequential read/write speeds of 3500/3200 MB/s. Available in capacities ranging from 128 GB to 1 TB. These cards feature optional TCG Opal 2.0 data encryption/decryption, optional hardware write-protect security, and software RAID 0, 1 compatibility.

Endurance Options with Native Triple Level Cell, Pseudo Single Level Cell Configurations. ATP offers suitable endurance configurations tailored to specific storage capacities to cater to a wide range of application requirements. By choosing the device that is right for them, customers can optimize the total cost of ownership through maximum uptime, minimal operation disruptions due to device failures, and higher investment returns with longer service life.

Native TLC. Storage solutions in native TLC offer up to 5K+ P/E cycles.

pSLC. For customers requiring even higher-endurance solutions, products configured as pSLC offer up to 100K+ P/E cycles.

Robust Cross-Temperature Error Handling. Operating in extreme temperature variations, such as writing at low and reading at high temperatures, can increase the occurrence of error bits, potentially jeopardizing data integrity over time. ATP solutions built on 176-layer NAND flash boast excellent cross-temperature reliability. This translates to low bit errors and better transmission accuracy for higher data integrity. Even as the NAND approaches the end of its operational life, ATP's cross-temperature error handling feature reduces errors and preserves data integrity.

Upcoming Industrial Enterprise Edition Product Line

To tackle the storage requirements on the convergence of information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT), and the acceleration of edge computing together with artificial intelligence (AI), in the spotlight for this year’s Embedded World Exhibition are the upcoming Industrial Enterprise Edition N651Sie SSDs. They are Enterprise Standard rated with more than 2.5 Drive Writes Per Day (DWPD) and provide excellent Quality of Service (99.9999% Read <90µs, Write <10µs under 4KB Random QD1 workload)

ATP’s Industrial Enterprise Edition consists of comprehensive flash storage solutions that are designed, built, and tested/validated according to rigid standards for reliable operation and long product lifetime with high-quality service. They comply with ATP’s Enterprise Readiness Standards (ERS), including stringent testing and enhanced firmware features, to meet edge computing requirements of reduced latency, better cost-effectiveness, real-time analytics, and accessibility. They are ideal as boot drives but are also suitable for storage and hybrid usage. They are capable of handling higher endurance and reliability requirements while working in harsher environmental conditions for extended periods without supervision.

DDR5-5600 Memory Solutions

ATP debuts its DDR5-5600 memory solutions at Embedded World 2024. They deliver enhanced performance, higher bandwidth, higher densities, and a new power management structure that ensures better power efficiency.

With speeds of up to 5600 MT/s, ATP’s DDR5 solutions are available as registered DIMMs (RDIMMs), ECC/non-ECC unbuffered DIMMs (UDIMMs), and ECC/non-ECC small outline DIMMs (SO-DIMMs).

ATP offers industrial grade wide-temp DRAM modules to ensure better endurance and

redundancy in critical environments where commercial-grade DRAMs do not suffice. ATP’s Test During Burn-In (TDBI) can detect and screen out 0.01% error, and 100% major integrated circuits (ICs) are sourced from Tier 1 manufacturers to ensure utmost reliability.

About ATP

ATP Electronics (“ATP”) has dedicated over 30 years of manufacturing excellence as the premier provider of memory and NAND flash storage products for rigorous embedded/industrial/automotive applications. As the “Global Leader in Specialized Storage and Memory Solutions,” ATP is known for its expertise in thermal and high-endurance solutions. ATP is committed to delivering add-on value, differentiation, and the best TCO for customers. A true manufacturer, ATP manages every stage of the manufacturing process to ensure quality and product longevity. ATP upholds the highest standards of corporate social responsibility by ensuring sustainable value for workers, the environment, and business throughout the global supply chain. For more information on ATP Electronics, please visit www.atpinc.com or contact us at [email protected].