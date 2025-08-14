Embedded Computing Design

Goodram Enterprise SSDs Offer Power Loss Protection and Metadata Security for Critical Systems

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

August 14, 2025

Image Credit: Goodram

Goodram Enterprise released a new SSD portfolio that includes enterprise-class SSDs developed for high performance, security, and continuous operation in mission-critical environments. The drives consist of innovative technologies and are available to fit specific uses.

SSD Options:

  • UltraSpeed – engineered for optimum write performance and a wide range of capacities offering scalability and proficiency
  • DataCore –are compatible with both general and customized server configurations and are ideal for low power consumption,
  • BootSystem –designed for dependability and stability of I/O procedures to guarantee ideal server performance, even in high-density environments such as racks
  • SATADrive – developed for legacy servers with ability to upgrade without the need to replace an entire infrastructure

Per the press release, the drives deliver features to enhance security and stability, including End-to-End Data Path Protection, Power Loss Protection (PLP), AES-XTS 256-bit encryption and metadata protection. The solutions are offered in all formats, enabling seamless integration into a specific application: U.2, U.3, E1.S, E3.S, E3.L, 2.5”, M.2 2280 and M.2 22110. The drives feature a high DWPD parameter of up to three and a capacity of up to 122 TB.

“AI has changed the speed at which we generate data, and the geopolitical situation has meant that more and more players are interested in building independent data centres in Europe. Our goal is to provide storage solutions that meet the most demanding business scenarios – including handling critical, high-value data used in systems that require instant access. Our state-of-the-art technologies and solutions translate into the quality and reliability expected by the enterprise sector," says Monika Wilk, Head of Strategy.

More information: https://www.goodram.com/en/categories/server-memory-en/

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

