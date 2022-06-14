Industrial CFexpress Cards are now Available for the Swissbit G-20

By Chad Cox Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by Swissbit AG

The most recent generation of removable storage media provides a one-of-a-kind combination of flexibility, performance, and robustness.

Swissbit has added a ground-breaking new form to its industrial memory card lineup. The company is launching a new G-20 series of CFexpress 2.0 Type B cards, which are considered the high-performance successor to the CFast standard.

CFexpress combines the benefits of a removable storage medium with the performance of PCIe-SSDs, all in a rugged casing. It opens the door to a wide range of applications, from industrial automation and gaming to transportation and medical technology, as well as applications requiring critical thermal management. The new CFexpress series, which is available in capacities up to 1 TB, has a high-performance interface based on 2-lane NVMe 1.3 and PCIe Gen 3.1 specifications. Swissbit offers a pSLC variant in addition to 3D TLC NAND (G-20) variants (G-26).

"CFexpress offers real added value to customers needing to quickly replace or upgrade memory in the field. The combination of flexibility, robustness and performance is unique in this form factor and offers a significant advancement over Compact Flash and CFast. We are confident that CFexpress will prove to be a 'game changer' for the industry," comments Roger Griesemer, General Manager Memory Solutions at Swissbit.

The G-20 series achieves up to 1,620 MB/s for sequential reads and 830 MB/s for sequential writes thanks to the NVMe 1.3 interface, which has already proven itself in other industrial SSD form factors such as M.2 or U.2. It exceeds 115,000 and 131,000 IOPS for reads and writes, respectively, for random accesses.

The G-20 with 3D TLC NAND is now available with storage capacities ranging from 15 to 480 GB (the 1 TB version is currently in development). The G-26 is also available as a pure pSLC version for applications that require continuous writing of small data packets and very long maintenance intervals. It has a ten-fold longer service life than the G-20.

Extremely durable and heat-resistant

The CFexpress 2.0's type B housing provides exceptional mechanical protection against environmental influences. The card is dust and moisture resistant, as well as vibration resistant, because the gold-plated pins are completely covered and thus protected from contact.

Swissbit's G-20 is designed for industrial use and is specially engineered for efficient heat dissipation. This, in conjunction with advanced firmware processes, enables operation in high-temperature environments and fanless enclosures. By utilizing the Host Memory Buffer (HMB) function, the G-20 eliminates the need for a local DRAM cache, resulting in low power consumption without sacrificing performance. Special data maintenance features provide additional protection for stored data at high operating temperatures.

Safety features

The new CFexpress series includes a number of standard and optional data protection features, such as end-to-end data protection, which ensures the complete integrity of internal data paths. AES and TCG Opal are options that provide additional data protection for the host system. AES-256 encryption is used to protect intellectual property, licenses, and other sensitive data. This includes applications where device settings and configurations must be transferred securely and reliably from one device to another.

The G-20 series is one of the product highlights at embedded world 2022, which takes place from June 21 to 23 in Nuremberg, Germany. Swissbit is located in Hall 1, Booth 1-534.