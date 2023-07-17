Embedded Computing Design

Samsung Utilizes 33% Less Energy in its Upcoming Automotive UFS 3.1 Memory

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

July 17, 2023

Image Credit: Samsung

Seoul, South Korea. Samsung is preparing to release its modern automotive Universal Flash Storage (UFS) 3.1 memory solution developed to enhance in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems. The UFS series will arrive in a choice of 128, 256, and 512-gigabyte (GB) models allowing car makers to deliver the best customer experience while including a battery life management that extends the device efficacy in electric or autonomous vehicles.

“Samsung’s new UFS 3.1 solution addresses a wide range of customer needs for optimized IVI systems while pushing forward with next-generation memory trends that require higher ESG standards,” said Hyunduk Cho, Vice President of Memory Product Planning Team at Samsung Electronics.

The storage meets the conditions of AEC-Q100 Grade2 certifying that operating temperatures can run from -40°C to 105°C. The 256GB option utilizes 33 % less energy than compared to previous generation models while simultaneously completing write speeds of 700-megabytes-per-second (MB/s) and a sequential read speed of 2,000MB/s. Cho ends, “We aim to expand our presence in the automotive semiconductor market, following the introduction of our UFS 3.1 solution for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).” 

For more information, visit samsung.com.

 

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

