Samsung Utilizes 33% Less Energy in its Upcoming Automotive UFS 3.1 Memory

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Samsung Seoul, South Korea. Samsung is preparing to release its modern automotive Universal Flash Storage (UFS) 3.1 memory solution developed to enhance in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems. The UFS series will arrive in a choice of 128, 256, and 512-gigabyte (GB) models allowing car makers to deliver the best customer experience while including a battery life management that extends the device efficacy in electric or autonomous vehicles.

“Samsung’s new UFS 3.1 solution addresses a wide range of customer needs for optimized IVI systems while pushing forward with next-generation memory trends that require higher ESG standards,” said Hyunduk Cho, Vice President of Memory Product Planning Team at Samsung Electronics.

The storage meets the conditions of AEC-Q100 Grade2 certifying that operating temperatures can run from -40°C to 105°C. The 256GB option utilizes 33 % less energy than compared to previous generation models while simultaneously completing write speeds of 700-megabytes-per-second (MB/s) and a sequential read speed of 2,000MB/s. Cho ends, “We aim to expand our presence in the automotive semiconductor market, following the introduction of our UFS 3.1 solution for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).”

