Swissbit Announces U.3 SSD N4200 For Data Center Applications

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Westford, MA USA– Swissbit’s new SSD, the N4200 for the application profiles and requirements of data centers, features a firmware architecture designed to tackle real-world data center workloads with comprehensive workload analysis and data for firmware adaptability, and application-specific optimization. Designed for data center providers, the N4200 is currently available in a 8TB storage capacity, with 16TB to follow (7.68 TB and 15.4 TB, respectively).

The N4200 is a 2.5-inch U.3 SSD based on enterprise-grade 3D TLC NAND (eTLC). The SSD is backward compatible with U.2, and features a 4-lane PCIe interface to PCIe 4.0 specification to provide up to 8,000 MB/s of bandwidth in both directions.

Per the company, the N4200 maintains low latency while also offering 2-5x faster write speeds, and 2x greater endurance throughout its lifecycle, making it ideal for Big Data, video streaming, IoT, and AI and machine learning applications, in addition to predefined workload cluster configurations. Swissbit also offers an optional in-depth workload analysis and tailored firmware configuration.

"Most off-the-shelf SSDs lose performance and endurance as well as response time due to non-optimized flash management. With the N4200, we are taking a different approach, optimizing to specific application profiles rather than outdated standard benchmarks. For the implementation, we have established the Swissbit optimization process, which starts with an evaluation of the actual workload. On this basis, we individually optimize the firmware so that the relationship between performance and endurance is adapted to the real workload of the customer’s application," explains Roger Griesemer, General Manager of the Memory Division at Swissbit.

Customers can apply a standard configuration to the N4200 if they know the workload capacity of their application. Swissbit also offers optional optimization based on the workload analysis of the customer’s application, where the customer will receive a test copy of the N4200 with measurements and records of the workload during operation. The Swissbit Datacenter team will then analyze the workload profile to configure the correct firmware.

"This approach delivers a solution that is specifically designed to handle complex cloud applications and provides the industry's most stable throughput and lowest latency under real-world workloads, all without host modifications," added Griesemer.

