The Road to embedded world '23: Guangdong Province, China, BIWIN

The need for storage is only going to grow with data and more data being used for the consumer, corporate, and industrial segments. BIWIN Storage Technology CO., Ltd. will be highlighting its reliable flash storage at embedded worl 2023. BIWIN is known for its independent development capabilities in hardware, software, firmware and storage algorithms.

In Q3 2021, BIWIN opened its latest 110,000 ㎡ facility, the BIWIN Huizhou Science and Technology Campus, with state-of-the-art R&D labs and a much larger production line. The new facility will expand industry solutions.

When visiting ew ’23, stop by hall 1 booth 241 to see BIWIN’s BIWIN BGA SSD EP400, BIWIN DDR5 DRAM Modules, BIWIN SS321 Server SSD, and more.

BIWIN’s Solutions:

BIWIN BGA SSD EP400

The EP400 BGA SSD is engineered with cutting-edge integrated packaging technology. It’s known for great performance, large capacities, smaller size, lower power consumption and lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO)—all of which contribute to a better experience with mobile applications.

This series comes bundled with the PCIe Gen 4 x 2 interfaces, and the NVMe 1.4 protocol. It is available in 1 TB at most, measured only at 11.5 (L) x 13 (W) mm. Its maximum sequential read and write speeds are 3500 MB/s and 3300 MB/s, respectively. Coupled with LPDDR4X, this BIWIN EP400 runs at speeds up to 4266 Mbps with a capacity up to 64 Gb.

With the anticipated sales growth in 2023 (and beyond) for ARM in servers, PCs and mobile devices, BIWIN anticipates a great reception to its lines of BGA SSD solutions built to improve performance with ARM servers and ARM-embedded devices including gaming smartphones, ultra-thin laptops, automotive, and other smart industrial equipment.

BIWIN DDR5 DRAM Modules

BIWIN UDIMM & SODIMM DDR5 feature high-quality ICs and fast speeds to upgrade your gaming experience. With boosted performance, it works well with new-gen mainstream desktop or laptop platforms. The On-Die ECC and PMIC provide enhanced stability and robust reliability, making it a good solid kit for work or play.

Significantly improved data transmission, and easier multitasking. Boosted by doubling the banks and the burst length and featuring two independent 32-bit subchannels, BIWIN DDR5 UDIMM and SODIMM hits speeds up to 4800 MHz, enabling faster processing, improved signal integrity, and easier multitasking.

PMIC for lower power consumption

The working voltage of BIWIN DDR5 module is reduced from 1.2 V of DDR4 to 1.1 V. BIWIN DDR5 modules adopt the PMIC (Power Management ICs) to effectively adjust the power system, ensuring signal integrity as well as lower power consumption.

Double data processing bandwidth, larger capacity. BIWIN DDR5 doubles the Bank Group and enhanced storage density of single chips, offering a capacity ranging from 8 GB to 32 GB.

On-Die ECC and thermal throttling for high stability and reliability

BIWIN DDR5 memory modules adopts two uni-directional data-strobes: Write clock(WCK) for Writes and an optional Read clock(RDQS) for Reads to reduce integrity interference. And the thermal throttling is applied to overcome heat issues and data loss.

BIWIN will continue to build a full-stack product line and bring its customers quality products. Moving forward, BIWIN will stay true to its partial integration, adding new DDR5 RDIMM modules to its current offering(DDR5 UDIMM, DDR5 SODIMM) to embrace the era of DDR5.

BIWIN SS321 Server SSD

BIWIN SS321 SSD is built with 3D NAND, bundled with SATA 6 Gbps interface and DDR4 external DRAM cache. It delivers a maximum sequential 560 MB/s read and 500 MB/s write. Available in 240 GB, 480 GB, and 960 GB. We contrive it with the cutting-edge hardware design, firmware development, packaging & testing, and manufacturing process. Hence these products sport excellent performance, high reliability, reliable security, low power consumption and more.

Features:

The core components adopt the ones made in China, with self-developed firmware algorithms

The main control chip, NAND wafer, and DDR utilized in this product are all from famous Chinese enterprises. Relying on our hardware design, firmware development, and advanced packaging and testing manufacturing process, we eventually make this product feature excellent performance, high reliability, reliable security and low power consumption.

Pushes the bundary of SATA performance, available in 240 GB to 960 GB

This SSD adopts the industry's developed solutions and architecture, including the external DDR4 DRAM cache, the intelligent flow control, the master hardware acceleration, etc. It pushes the performance bundary of the SATA interface. There are increasingly fewer server system disks with small capacities, like 240 G, available to customers in the market. The SS321 series is available in 240 GB, 480 GB, and 960 GB, fully meeting your needs for server use.

High energy-efficiency ratio, low power consumption, safe and reliable

The SS321 series performs multiple firmware and hardware optimizations in data inspection, power failure data protection, end-to-end data protection to effectively ensure the security, stability and integrity of data transmission in the server system disk.

MTBF over 2 million hours for lasting operation of server

Servers shall work for long periods without downtime, which means stability and service life matter. The MTBF of the SS321 series (mean time between failures) is two million hours, UBER (uncorrectable error rate) less than 10^-16. Not only that, we offer a 5-year warranty to fulfill customer standard requirements. With the self-developed firmware and other technologies, this product sports an excellent performance, a lower power consumption, and a higher energy-efficiency ratio. The SS321 SSD is another pioneering product based on our local market exploration. With the integration of the partially integrated industrial chain, we will continue to innovate in highly customized market segments and to help customers achieve business success.

For a better look at BIWIN’s tech before embedded world, visit biwin.com.